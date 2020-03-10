Lukwago picks Nyanjura on new KCCA executive committee

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has unveiled the Executive Committee of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA. Those appointed include Doreen Nyanjura, the Makerere University Councilor, Kyambogo University’s Kennedy Okello and Kyambogo University Woman Councilor, Olive Namazzi.

The other members are the lord mayor and his deputy, Sarah Kanyike. The committee is provided for under the 2019 KCCA Amendment Act. It is mandated with ensuring implementation of Council programs, decisions, monitor sector performance and report to Council.

Other functions include presenting the annual KCCA budget to Council and assist the Lord Mayor in the performance of his or her functions, which include initiating strategies and programmes for the development of the City.

While unveiling the committee members, Lukwago assigned each of them Ministries, under which they will operate. Each member shall be aligned to different directorates at KCCA such that they supervise, monitor and report about activities in those directorates.

Nyanjura will work as the Finance and Administration Minister and as such be aligned to the Directorates of Treasury Services, Internal Audit, Legal Affairs, Administration and Human Resources Management and Revenue Collection. Lukwago says Nyanjura will therefore monitor activities in those directorates, advice and ensure proper service delivery.

Nyanjura, a graduate of Tourism from Makerere University and former chairperson Revenue collection KCCA steering committee gave her acceptance speech and expressed commitment to serve the people of Kampala. She promised to ensure increased resource allocation to schools and other public infrastructure, fight corruption and ensure social justice.

Okello, a graduate of Business Administration from Kyambogo University will serve as Works Minister and hence work with Directorates of Engineering and Technical Services as well as Physical Planning.

Okello, who has served on KCCA’s Steering committee of Engineering, says he will ensure there is improvement in the quality of roads and proper management of drainage systems.

Olive Namazzi will serve as minister for Health, Education, Sports and Environment. In her docket she will deal with two Directorates Education and Social Services, Sports and Public Health & Environment.

Namazzi is a graduate of Environmental science from Kyambogo University and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Uganda Management Institute.

She served as the chairperson Public Health steering committee at KCCA and worked on several committees including health and education. She says she would bring her knowledge and skill to the committee for proper service delivery.

Deputy Lord Mayor, Sarah Kanyike will be the head of government business in council and will be deputised by Nyanjura. She is also in charge of the directorate of Gender and Community Based Services as well as Production and Marketing.

The committee now awaits approval of council before it can start business. Lukwago says the committee shall hold meetings every Tuesday of the week and are ready to start next week if council approves the team.

URN