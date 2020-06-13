Lukwago asks Sarah Kanyike to reject KCCA job

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has asked his Deputy Sarah Kanyike to reject her nomination to the position of Director Directorate of Gender, Community Service and Production at Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

On Saturday, President Museveni nominated Kanyike and four others to various positions at KCCA. Others who were nominated were Dorothy Kisaka for Executive Director, Daniel Okello for Director Public Health and Environment, Grace Akullo for Director Human Resource and Eng. David Luyimbazi Ssali as Deputy Executive Director.

Addressing the media on Saturday at his home in Wakaliga, Lukwago said that he had received the shocking news of the appointment of his Deputy on Friday night.

Lukwago says Kanyike cannot man a directorate she was meant to monitor as an executive secretary of the city. He says her current position is superior and she should keep it.

Kanyike is a councilor representing Makindye East and was appointed by Lukwago in 2016.

After KCCA Act was amended last year, Lukwago appointed her as head of government business and secretary or minister in-charge of gender and community based services as well as production and marketing directorates of the authority.

Lukwago says that she has given Kanyike until Tuesday to decide whether she will take over the new position or remain deputy mayor.

According to Lukwago, it is an insult by the President to appoint one of his executive secretaries as a director.

However, Lukwago also says the President has left KCCA in a leadership crisis by not appointing substantive directors.

Currently, both KCCA Executive Director Andrew Kitaka and his Deputy Sam Sserunkuuma are holding the offices in an acting capacity.

Kitaka and Sserunkuma were previously directors of Engineering and Technical Services and Directorate of Revenue Collection respectively. Both offices are currently being occupied by officers in an acting capacity.

The Directorate of Legal Affairs is also being manned on acting capacity by Caleb Mugisha.

URN