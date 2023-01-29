Lugazi residents decry delayed USMID road works

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The delayed road works by Zhongomei Engineering Group Limited under the Uganda Support to Municipality Infrastructural Development- USMID project in Lugazi Municipality in Buikwe district has raised concern among the residents. The World Bank project seeks to improve infrastructure in targeted municipalities.

The first phase of the USMID program kicked off in 2013 valued at US $ 160 million across the country benefiting 23 municipalities. In Buikwe, the work was commissioned in January 2022 with a 2.5 km road stretch. The municipality contracted M/S. Sterling Civil Engineering Limited to undertake the works at Shillings of 11.88 billion for 12 months, which was completed.

The municipality contracted Zhongomei Engineering Group Limited in December 2022 to work on the next 10km road at Shilings 26 billion for the next 12 months. Godfrey Kiwanuka, one of the residents, says that the contractor is so slow compared to Sterling. Kiwanuka notes that if the contractor cannot manage the work, he should resign from the job so they can get a contractor who can.

Kassim Lubowa, a mechanic in the municipality, says that the contractor encroached on the space where he was working and promised to do the work in one day to create space and avoid inconveniencing his clients, which isn’t the case.

Nawume Nabwetemye says that ever since the construction works started, her customers no longer come to her business because they find difficulties accessing her shop due to the open trenches left by the contractor.

Resty Nambi, another resident notes that her customers fear coming to her station due to the deep trench. She appealed to the municipal authorities to intervene in the matter so she can start working as well.

The Mayor Lugazi Central division, Kemis Lutajani says that he is shocked at what is being done by the contractors. He explains the drainage system is not like that of the previous contractor, which is bigger yet billions of money are being spent on the project.

Katunda Mukulu, the Lugazi municipal town clerk says that the contractor is working according to the design that was handed to him. He has asked the residents to remain calm as the situation is being handled.

Jeifeng Wang, the Acting Contracts Manager of Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd, says that they are working according to the design that was handed to them. He also attributed the delays in the construction works to rain.

“Works have resumed and we are working as fast as we can, however; the rains tend to disrupt the ongoing construction works in the municipality,” he said. Among others, Lugazi municipality is one of the eight municipalities which were selected to benefit from the additional funding for the implementation of the second phase of the World Bank-supported project. Other municipalities are Kamuli, Kasese, Apac Busia, Kitugum, Mubende, and Ntungamo.

Lugazi Municipality received 6.2 billion Shillings annually for a period of five years for the construction of roads in the municipality, and the installation of street lights. Some of the roads to be worked on included; Giita road (0.16km), Namengo- Kibugu road, church road (0.37km), Lugazi main drainage channel/Nakazadde (1.509km), Ntenga road (1.425km), Line mulefu road (1.509km), Station road (0.753km), Adventist road (0.72km), cathedral 1 road (0.131km), Cathedral 2 road (0.216km), UMEA road (0.313km), and Kibubu road (2.373km).

URN