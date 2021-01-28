Lugazi mayor elect still battling to settle debt from 2016 poll suit

Buikwe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Bosco Aseya Ozuma, mayor of Lugazi Municipality is still struggling to settle court costs arising from his suit challenging the results of the 2016 mayoral race. After losing the mayoral race, Ozuma petitioned Jinja High court to challenge the victory of his rival and incumbent mayor, Deo Mbabazizi Tumwesigye, who ran on the National Resistance Movement party ticket.

Tumwesigye had won the polls with 15, 102 votes against Ozuma’s 11, 011 votes. Ozuma registered the poll results, saying the elections were fraught with malpractices and voter bribery. He claimed that Tumwesigye, bought an ambulance registration number UAT 512F, another vehicle registration number UAH 755F and tractor, which he donated to youth and farmers to win their support.

He also accused Tumwesigye of bribing voters with gifts such as sugar, blankets and mattresses among others on top of intimidating and chasing away his agents from polling stations. However, the then Jinja High Court Deputy Registrar, Jesse Byaruhanga dismissed the application, saying Ozuma, had failed to table evidence to support his bribery allegations.

He ordered him to compensate Tumwesigye Shillings 76 million as costs of the suit. To date, Ozuma is yet to clear the court costs. He told URN in an interview that he has been paying the debt in instalments and is currently remaining with a balance of Shillings 7million.

On Tuesday, Ozuma, who ran on the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party ticket defeated Tumwesigye. He polled 7916 votes against Tumwesigye’s 7393 votes. The NRM candidate, Barker Ssali came third with 5141 votes.

Robert Nsubuga, a resident of Buikwe district attributes Ozuma’s victory to his persistence. He explains that Ozuma was inspired by the wave that saw voters reject NRM candidates.

********

URN