Lucy Kahubire Adyeeri is oldest known Ugandan at 130

📌 Official 2022 Uganda Population figures

➡ 🇺🇬 pop. est. 48.4million

✳ 0-14yrs – 45% (-0.5)

✳ Aged 10-24yrs – 35% (+0.4)

✳ Aged 15-64yrs – 53% (+0.6)

✳ Aged 65+ – 2%

✳ Life expectancy men 62yrs

✳ LE Women 67 (+1)

Nyakairu, 72, a granddaughter of Kahubire, told URN that they were able to confirm her great-aunt’s age through a now missing family book that contained documents like baptism cards, birth certificates, and other records

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | On March 26, 2023, Lucy Kahubire Adyeeri celebrated what her grand children say is her 130th birthday. It was a colorful thanksgiving ceremony at Rwegoma Christian Fellowship Church, which sits in her compound in Rwegoma Village in Fort Portal City Central division.

Kahubire’s children say she was born during the reign of Omukama Kabalega and being 130 years old would make her the oldest known living Ugandan. The last known Ugandan said to be over 130 years was Yohana (John) Ahuruma who died at what many believe to be 134 years in 2019.

John Ahuruma, who Museveni built a house in 2016, just estimated his age like many Ugandans of the time.

“The missionaries estimated my age. When I went for baptism teaching, they looked at me and decided that I was 10 years. That was in 1895,” Ahuruma said before his death.

All these ages and dates are not verified.

The oldest known living person whose age is verified is Maria Branyas Morera, aged 116 years, 24 days born on March 4, 1907, in the US state of California and now living in Spain.

The oldest person ever whose age has been verified is Jeanne Calment (1875-1997) of France, who lived to the age of 122.

The Lucy Kahubire Adyeeri story

Kahubire is said to have been born on March 26, 1893, to the late Daudi Kabairu and Rebecca Tibareka in Kyaburungi Village in Bwanika parish, Burahya sub-county, which was part of Tooro County at the time. Nowadays, Bwanika parish is in Kichwamba sub-county, Kabarole district. She was the sixth of eight children in the family, all of whom have since passed away.

Kahubire is said to have been born during the reign of Omukama Kabalega, and she vividly remembers when Kabalega and Kabaka Mwanga were arrested in 1899. At the time, she was said to be six years old, and she recalls how the subjects were happy and jubilant at the arrest of the Omukama because they believed he was a dictator and that Europeans had saved them from his harsh rule.

In her youth, she got married to Yafesi Rujumba but could not conceive because she was barren. After the death of her husband, she left their matrimonial home and went back to her parents.

Violet Nyakairu, 72, a granddaughter of Kahubire, told URN that they were able to confirm her great-aunt’s age through a family book that contained documents like baptism cards, birth certificates, and other records.

However, after her aunt died, they were unable to locate the book.

Nyakairu narrated that during her childhood, Kahubire was a God-fearing person who never missed going to church on Sundays. Her passion for the church was instilled by the Christian missionaries who taught her how to read the Bible and write her name.

After learning how to read the Bible, Kahubire later became a catechist in the Anglican Church, a position she held until 1982 when she joined the born-again faith. Nyakairu described her grandmother’s long life as a miracle that never happens to anyone.

Rodgers Isingoma, a member at Kabarole Christian Fellowship Church where Kahubire is a member, said that she joined the born-again faith at the age of 90 after she was bitten by a snake.

“She was bitten by a snake and came to our lead Pastor KL Dickson who prayed for her and she got healed. After the healing she refused to go back to the Anglican Church where she was a catechist and became born again,” he added.

Isingoma described Kahubire as a strong believer who loves Jesus. Topista Kabagenyi, who takes care of the elderly woman, said that Kahubire is a kind person who is always cheerful.

Kabagenyi, who has been taking care of her for the past ten years, added that Kahubire is still strong at her age because she has no chronic diseases and can still see clearly, hear, and speak. Kahubiire’s favorite foods include Irish potatoes, bananas, groundnuts, millet bread, and beef. However, her food is always pounded and mixed with soup before being spoon-fed.

At the thanksgiving ceremony, Kahubire expressed gratitude to God for the gift of long life.

At her age, Kahubire has witnessed significant historical events like the signing of the 1900 Buganda Agreement, the construction of the Uganda Railway (1896), World War I (1914), World War II (1939), colonial rule, and Uganda’s attainment of independence (1962), among others.

****

Verified oldest women in the world. (Living in BOLD)

Rank Name Birth date Death date Age Place of death

or residence 1 Jeanne Calment[8] 21 February 1875 4 August 1997 122 years, 164 days[b] France 2 Kane Tanaka[7] 2 January 1903 19 April 2022[9] 119 years, 107 days Japan 3 Sarah Knauss[10] 24 September 1880 30 December 1999 119 years, 97 days United States 4 Lucile Randon[5] 11 February 1904 17 January 2023[11] 118 years, 340 days France 5 Nabi Tajima[7] 4 August 1900 21 April 2018 117 years, 260 days Japan 6 Marie-Louise Meilleur[12] 29 August 1880 16 April 1998 117 years, 230 days Canada 7 Violet Brown[7] 10 March 1900 15 September 2017 117 years, 189 days Jamaica 8 Emma Morano[7][13] 29 November 1899 15 April 2017 117 years, 137 days Italy 9 Chiyo Miyako[7][14] 2 May 1901 22 July 2018[15] 117 years, 81 days Japan 10 Misao Okawa[7] 5 March 1898 1 April 2015 117 years, 27 days Japan 11 Francisca Celsa dos Santos[7] 21 October 1904 5 October 2021 116 years, 349 days Brazil 12 María Capovilla[16] 14 September 1889 27 August 2006 116 years, 347 days Ecuador 13 Susannah Mushatt Jones[7] 6 July 1899 12 May 2016 116 years, 311 days United States 14 Gertrude Weaver[7] 4 July 1898 6 April 2015 116 years, 276 days United States 15 Antonia da Santa Cruz[7] 13 June 1905 23 January 2022 116 years, 224 days Brazil 16 Tane Ikai[17] 18 January 1879 12 July 1995 116 years, 175 days Japan 17 Jeanne Bot[7] 14 January 1905 22 May 2021[18] 116 years, 128 days France 18 Elizabeth Bolden[19] 15 August 1890 11 December 2006 116 years, 118 days United States 19 Besse Cooper[20] 26 August 1896 4 December 2012 116 years, 100 days United States 20 Maria Giuseppa Robucci[7] 20 March 1903 18 June 2019[21] 116 years, 90 days Italy 21 Tekla Juniewicz[7] 10 June 1906 19 August 2022 116 years, 70 days Poland[c] 22 Ana María Vela Rubio[7] 29 October 1901 15 December 2017 116 years, 47 days Spain 23 Giuseppina Projetto[7] 30 May 1902 6 July 2018 116 years, 37 days Italy 24 Jeralean Talley[7] 23 May 1899 17 June 2015 116 years, 25 days United States 25 Maria Branyas[5] 4 March 1907 Living 116 years, 24 days Spain[d] 26 Shigeyo Nakachi[7] 1 February 1905 11 January 2021 115 years, 345 days Japan 27 Fusa Tatsumi[5] 25 April 1907 Living 115 years, 337 days Japan 28 Maggie Barnes[22][e] 6 March 1882 19 January 1998 115 years, 319 days United States 29 Dina Manfredini[6] 4 April 1897 17 December 2012 115 years, 257 days United States[f] 30 Shimoe Akiyama[7] 19 May 1903 29 January 2019 115 years, 255 days Japan

SOURCE: wikipedia.org

******

Verified olden men (Living in BOLD)

Rank Name[a] Birth date Death date Age Place of death

or residence 1 Jiroemon Kimura 19 April 1897 12 June 2013 116 years, 54 days Japan 2 Christian Mortensen 16 August 1882 25 April 1998 115 years, 252 days United States[b] 3 Emiliano Mercado del Toro 21 August 1891 24 January 2007 115 years, 156 days Puerto Rico 4 Horacio Celi Mendoza[70] 3 January 1897 25 September 2011 114 years, 265 days Peru 5 Walter Breuning 21 September 1896 14 April 2011 114 years, 205 days United States 6 Yukichi Chuganji 23 March 1889 28 September 2003 114 years, 189 days Japan 7 Tomás Pinales Figuereo[70] 31 March 1906 24 September 2020 114 years, 177 days Dominican Republic 8 Joan Riudavets-Moll 15 December 1889 5 March 2004 114 years, 81 days Spain 9 Gustav Gerneth[71] 15 October 1905 21 October 2019[72] 114 years, 6 days Germany[c] 10 Fred Harold Hale, Sr. 1 December 1890 19 November 2004 113 years, 354 days United States 11 Yisrael Kristal[7] 15 September 1903 11 August 2017 113 years, 330 days Israel[d] 12 Juan Vicente Pérez[5] 27 May 1909 Living 113 years, 305 days Venezuela 13 Johnson Parks 15 October 1884 17 July 1998 113 years, 275 days United States 14 Tomoji Tanabe 18 September 1895 19 June 2009 113 years, 274 days Japan 15 John Ingram McMorran 19 June 1889 24 February 2003 113 years, 250 days United States 16 Masazō Nonaka[7] 25 July 1905 20 January 2019 113 years, 179 days Japan 17 Frederick Frazier 27 January 1880 14 June 1993 113 years, 138 days United States 18 James Sisnett 22 February 1900 23 May 2013 113 years, 90 days Barbados[e] Wenceslao Leyva González[73] 28 September 1903 27 December 2016 Mexico 20 Domingo Villa Avisencio[73] 26 August 1906 3 November 2019 113 years, 69 days Mexico 21 Walter Richardson 7 November 1885 25 December 1998 113 years, 48 days United States 22 Francisco Núñez Olivera[7] 13 December 1904 29 January 2018 113 years, 47 days Spain 23 Henry Allingham 6 June 1896 18 July 2009 113 years, 42 days United Kingdom 24 Eusebio Quintero López[74] 6 March 1910 Living 113 years, 22 days Colombia 25 Emilio Flores Márquez[75] 8 August 1908 12 August 2021[76] 113 years, 4 days Puerto Rico 26 Efraín Antonio Ríos García[77] 4 April 1910 Living 112 years, 358 days Colombia 27 Chitetsu Watanabe[7][78] 5 March 1907 23 February 2020 112 years, 355 days Japan 28 Antonio Todde 22 January 1889 3 January 2002 112 years, 346 days Italy 29 Saturnino de la Fuente García[79][80] 11 February 1909 18 January 2022[81] 112 years, 341 days Spain 30 Moses Hardy 6 January 1894 7 December 2006 112 years, 335 days United States

SOURCE: wikipedia.org

******

RELATED STORY