‘Oldest’ Ugandan Alarika Alo dies at 109

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alarika Alo, who at 109 years is one of the oldest Ugandans, passed on today in Tororo.

“Very sad. Grandma finally rested at about 1pm here at uncle’s home in Tororo municipality,” her granddaughter Veron Opoya confirmed on phone.

The Independent first learnt of Alo in January last year, when Veron, a head-teacher in Tororo, posted her story on facebook. Her National Identity card has her date of birth at 1913.

According to her granddaughter, Alarika (Ulrika) had only two boys in her life, Simeon Ochieng and Christopher Columbus Opoya (RIP), but is now surrounded by dozens of grand, great grand children, and their children.

Veron is daughter of Coloumbus Opoya. She says Alarika, a Japadhola of the Amori-kagulu clan, has 27 grandchildren, 104 great grand children and 10 great-great grand children.

There will be a requiem mass for her at Sacred Heart Tororo on Friday, and she will be buried on Saturday in in Nagoke village, Soni Lakwari in Kirewa sub-county.

The other living Ugandan older than Alarika Alo when the story broke in March last year, was Norah Langa, a resident of Lamit Kapim Cell in Pager Division, Kitgum District. She was 113.

The world’s oldest verified living person is Japanese Kane Tanaka at age 119 (born 2 January 1903).

Europe’s oldest verified person is French nun Sister Andre, who is 118. She was born Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904.

