Low levels of vitamin D in blood increase coronavirus risk: research

Jerusalem, Israel | XINHUA | Israeli researchers have found that low levels of vitamin D in the blood is associated with an increased risk of contracting coronavirus, Leumit Health Services and Bar Ilan University (BIU) in central Israel said on Sunday.

In a comprehensive study, published in the journal FEBS, researchers from Leumit and BIU examined data of 7,807 Leumit insureds who recently underwent a coronavirus test as well as a vitamin D blood test.

It was found that 10.1 percent of them were infected with coronavirus, with the average level of vitamin D in the blood being significantly lower than those not infected.

Thus, patients with vitamin D level of less than 30 ng/ml (nanograms per milliliter) in their blood were more likely to be infected with the virus than patients with a normal level of vitamin D.

Moreover, patients with low levels of vitamin D had a higher chance of more serious illness and the need for hospitalization.

The study also surprisingly showed that chronic conditions, such as dementia, heart disease and lung disease were not found as factors that increase the rate of COVID-19 infection.

******

XINHUA