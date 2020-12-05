Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago discharged, returns Monday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Contrary to rumors of his demise, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been discharged from hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted to receive treatment.

According to the Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, the Lord Mayor is currently stable after being discharged this morning and is expected back in the country on Monday 7th December.

Elvis Kintu Nsonyi, the Lord Mayor political assistant also dismissed rumors about Lukwago saying that he was recovering and in good state.

“I have just talked to the Lord Mayor, he is recovering and in good state, so treat any news being circulated as false and with the ultimate contempt it deserves,” said Kintu.

Lukwago was last month admitted to Nairobi Hospital after being diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis which became persistent on treatment.

Anaphylaxis is an allergic reaction to some foods, insect stings, medications. It causes the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing chemicals and can cause one to go into shock, sudden blood pressure drop and blockage in breath.

Three day’s ago, the Office of the Lord Mayor issued a statement saying that Lukwago has registered tremendous improvement following an intensive and comprehensive medical management.

This tremendous improvement follows a collaboration of efforts between Aga Khan Hospital and Nairobi Hospital as Professor Godfrey Lule, a Ugandan consultant physician and Gastroenterologist and Professor Muhindi Wanjugu a consultant Physician and chest expert are leading the medical team that is working on the Lord Mayor,” read a statement issued on December 2nd.

