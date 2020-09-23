LOP appeals for expeditious restoration of Makerere University’s Ivory Tower

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government should expedite the restoration of the burnt main building at Makerere University, the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Betty Aol Ocan has said.

The LOP who visited the University on Tuesday, 22 September 2020, said the main building popularly known as the Ivory Tower is the pride of Uganda and its reconstruction should be prioritised.

“As we mourn for the building, government should start reconstruction of the building. I appeal to government to prioritise education because it is the pillar of development,” she said.

Aol added that the main building is a historical site and a tourism site for Eastern and Central Africa.

“It is a very big historical loss for our country. Many of the learned people in Uganda have gone through Makerere University,” said Aol.

She also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

“I am happy that a team from several sectors are here to do their best to investigate the fire. I would encourage them to use CCTV cameras to help but unfortunately, these CCTV cameras have not worked for us,” she said.

The iconic main building caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday, 20 September 2020 destroying property and documents.