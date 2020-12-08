Loew on his own after attacking association leaders

Berlin, Germany | THE INDEPENDENT | In a long-awaited statement, Joachim Loew couldn’t satisfy fans’ expectations to come up with a clear plan of how to get the struggling German national team back on track.

Instead, the 60-year-old increased the troubles surrounding the national team by attacking the leaders of the country’s football association, the DFB.

Three weeks after the disastrous 6-0 defeat against Spain and fan demands to resign, the 2014 World Cup-winning coach complained about a damaged relationship between him and his employer.

Loew spoke about the association’s poor public relations putting him into a wrong position, and of a troubling lack of trust in his qualities.

Indiscretions coming to light after secret talks between the two parties over a week ago are said to have made him “furious” and are “a deep disappointment for me”.

Reports speak of the association’s president Fritz Keller demanding Loew’s resignation after the upcoming tournament despite him having a contract until 2022.

Other media spoke of the demand to pick Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller again.

“When internal information is leaked then I’m in danger of exploding,” Loew stressed while pointing out he will continue his plan to rejuvenate the squad.

“I am the coach, and I decide when it is time to speak,” he said, adding he is fully convinced “the team is developing and should continue its way.”

Loew said he opposes the DFB’s recent statement assuming he needed to gain emotional distance after the Spain game before explaining the poor performance.

The statement hadn’t been discussed with him in advance. “I didn’t disappear, but respected the procedures demanded by the association.”

He said he is far from giving up or feeling weary of office. “I never have.”

Considering the troubled relationship, the German coach’s era is likely to end next summer after over 14 years.

Loew denied having spoken with the team’s managing director Oliver Bierhoff about his possible successors. Bierhoff, two days ago, claimed to have discussed the issue with Low.

The former striker continued his allegations stating that the association’s current struggles are harming his team’s progress ahead of next year’s Euro 2020 tournament.

The German coach said if he does consider the return of the currently-ignored Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, then “we’ll talk about it only shortly before selecting the Euro squad.”

Loew assured everybody that he would consider every option to ensure a well-oiled squad is sent the continental championship: “As we always do. We talk about all matters affecting the team, but it is our decision.”

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media platforms about Loew’s lack of self-criticism. German record international Lothar Matthaus said he was surprised about the disharmony between the DFB and Loew.

The former Bayern captain renewed his point that Low missed the right moment to leave after the disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup.

XINHUA