Locals turn flooded bridge crisis into income source

RUBANDA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of energetic locals in Rubanda East Constituency, Rubanda District, have turned the crisis of the flooded Hamurwa Floating Bridge into an opportunity to make money from affected travelers. Commonly known as a road toll, the bridge is located in Hamurwa Sub County along the Hamurwa-Kanungu road.

This 47-kilometer road connects Kanungu District to the Kisoro-Kabale-Mbarara highway. However, due to flooding, some energetic individuals have turned it into a business by carrying people who are afraid to wade through the water.

The situation worsens whenever it rains. These locals also assist in pushing motorcycles and motor vehicles that get stuck in the water. Gastone Bijoki, 60, a resident of Ikumba Village in Sheyeba Parish, Hamurwa Sub County, says he pays shillings 5,000 to have someone carry him across on their shoulders when crossing to go to the Karukara market in Hamurwa Town Council.

Bijoki also mentions that motorcycle owners pay money for help to cross the flooded area. He points out that this problem has persisted for a long time.

Isaac Tumuranye and Jordan Arineitwe, residents of Rwondo Village in Sheyeba Parish, confirm that they wake up early in the morning and rush to the bridge to carry people on their shoulders or push stuck vehicles for a fee.

Tumuranye and Arineitwe say that anyone carrying on their shoulders must pay shillings 5,000, while pushing a vehicle stuck in water costs between shillings 20,000 and 25,000. Despite the profits they make, they agree that something should be done to solve the problem.

Fabis Kiconco Kato, another concerned user, recalls an incident on April 4, 2025, when she attempted to cross the bridge to take her child to Hamurwa Health Centre IV and fell into the water. She says it was by God’s mercy that she was saved from drowning.

Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, another concerned resident, says that locals were promised an alternative route back in 2018, but nothing has been done. He urges the Ministry of Works and Transport to act quickly and resolve the situation.

According to Biryabarema, the flooded bridge is hindering the effective transportation of people and goods from Kanungu, as well as tourists heading to Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. He adds that the transportation of patients from Mpungu Health Centre III to higher health facilities is also disrupted.

Engineer Alison Abenawe, the Works and Transport Kabale Station Manager, calls for patience, saying that efforts are underway to repair the bridge as soon as funds become available.

In October 2019, the same spot flooded. An ISUZU ELF truck (registration number UBE 344D), which was transporting traders and goods from Kihihi Town Council in Kanungu District to Karukara Market in Rubanda District, got stuck and submerged while crossing. This led to the death of two people and injuries to three others.

