Local Govt takes over administration of Nansana Municipality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Local Government has taken over the administration of Nansana Municipal Council in Wakiso following complaints about corruption and abuse of office by officials.

Local Government Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya said the take over was made to allow for a clean up of the administration. This was at a meeting organised by the State House anti-corruption unit following citizens’ complaints about mismanagement of funds in the municipality.

The officials, including the town clerk, have been handed over to Police for investigations.

At the meeting in Nansana, officials from the Ministry of Local Government and State House anti-corruption unit, heard allegations about missing property rate revenue of sh985 million, sh250 million donor funds for HIV support activities, another sh120million from the Nansana green project, and, about delayed plan approvals which have led the municipality to lose sh1.7billion.

The meeting heard that the town clerk has abandoned his station and has allegedly attended only one out of six meetings.

The administration was accused of failure to remit the mandatory shares of locally raised revenue to divisions, Irregular deployment of staff and absence of a budget desk contrary to Local Government regulations.

Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema led the State House Anti-Corruption team at the meeting that was attended by the RDCs of Wakiso and Kasangati, the Mayor, LCs – 3, 2, 1, councillors of Nansana, and the Nansana Police Commander.