Loaded gun abandoned at LC1 Chairperson’s home

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kasese district are investigating circumstances under which a gun loaded with ten round of live ammunition was dumped in Nyakatonzi Sub County.

Unknown persons abandoned the sub-machine gun at the home of Asasio Kahayika, the Kagongo village local council one chairperson.

Kahayika says he found the gun abandoned at the door of his house on Thursday.

Peace Mbabazi a resident of the area says the discovery followed a spate of robberies in the area.

According to the Rwenzori East police spokesperson, ASP Nelson Tumushiime, the police is working with other agencies to investigate the origin of the gun.

He noted that the gun had been exhibited, and security organs are examining it to establish the owner and whether it had been used in recent robberies in the district.

URN