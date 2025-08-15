Liverpool gets the ball rolling as Arsenal and Man Utd face off in Premier League

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | The new Premier League season kicks off on Friday with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth in an opening round that offers several intriguing matchups.

The defending champions enter the campaign after heavy summer spending and with more arrivals expected, but still have a couple of concerns. Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz strengthen the attack, while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez add pace at the back. However, after Crystal Palace exposed a defensive gap in last weekend’s Community Shield, another central defender may still be needed.

Bournemouth begins the season with its backline depleted by the loss of Kerkez and Dean Huijsen. Although coach Andoni Iraola has funds to spend, that may be little comfort at Anfield.

The weekend’s biggest game comes Sunday when Manchester United face Arsenal. United will aim to show they can flourish under Ramon Amorim after overhauling their attack this summer. Arsenal has also spent heavily, with Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres key signings as Mikel Arteta seeks to shed the “eternal runner-up” label. A win would be a statement; a loss could invite early doubts.

Aston Villa and Newcastle meet on Saturday after challenging transfer windows. Newcastle are without wantaway striker Alexander Isak but are close to signing Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Manchester City visits Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to prove last season’s setbacks were a one-off. Pep Guardiola must choose between James Trafford and Ederson in goal, while summer signing Rayan Ait-Nouri makes an early return against his former club.

Thomas Frank takes charge of Tottenham for the first time in the league, hosting newly promoted Burnley just three days after losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain in the European Supercup. Spurs impressed in spells against PSG, but their challenge on Saturday will be breaking down a side that conceded just 16 goals in winning promotion.

Sunderland and Leeds United also return to the top flight after busy summers. Sunderland’s Stadium of Light will be full for the visit of West Ham, while Leeds face Everton, where Jack Grealish is expected to debut following his loan move from Manchester City.

World Club Champions Chelsea host FA Cup and Community Shield winners Crystal Palace, who showed last weekend they cannot be written off. Palace also have motivation after being demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League over multiple-ownership issues.

Brentford, under new coach Keith Andrews, visit Nottingham Forest after losing key players Bryan Mbeumbo and Christian Norgaard to Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

Finally, Brighton meet Fulham in a clash of two sides likely to be on the fringes of the European places in the coming months. ■