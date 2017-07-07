LIVE: Will KCCA complete job in Tunisia?

Africain ?? Vs KCCA FC ??

Tunis, Tunisia | KCCA FC MEDIA| To dream is the first step. The Kasasiro boys have written their story on the continent, and can complete the dream today.

The lads were painfully ejected from the 2017 Total CAF Champions league by defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, another window opened for Ugandan League champions and Cup winners to showcase their prowess in the 2017 Total CAF Confederations cup.

KCCA FC now has the chance to progress to the quarter finals of the competition, actually they are a point away from progression.

A draw between Rivers and FUS Rabat (who play at the same time) would also be sufficient irrespective of the result in Tunis.

A team that has been built on belief and free flowing beautiful football that manager Mutebi loves calling “OUR WAY” is just within touching distance of the quarterfinals of the competition.

Manager Mike Mutebi vowed to play the KCCA FC way when his charges take to the pitch on Friday night.

