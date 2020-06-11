LIVE: Uganda budget speech 2020-2021

#UGBUDGET20

✳ Sh45.5 trillion

✳ Cuts on travel, conferences

✳ Security Sh4.5 trillion

✳ Works Sh5.8 trillion

✳ Govt to borrow Sh11trillion

✅ 2020 – Sh45 trillion

✅ 2019 – Sh40 trillion

✅ 2018 – Sh32 trillion

✅ 2017 – Sh22 trillion

✅ 2016 – Sh20 trillion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Finance Matia Kasaija is this afternoon reading his budget speech for 2020-2021.

Government will announce a cut of billions of shillings off travel and conferences and ensure that ministries, departments and agencies become efficient as it faces limited funding to run the 2020/21 financial year budget to be read on Thursday.

Also, the government will seek to use agriculture as a resilient sector that will anchor the country’s growth next financial year as uncertainty over coronavirus crisis lingers on.

The tourism sector will be allocated 197 billion Shillings, a slight improvement from 193 billion Shillings in the 2019/20 financial despite it being the most battered by the effects of COVID-19. Government is expected to cut billions off all ministries’ travel budget both for inland and foreign trips.

The budget which is expected to be at least 45.5 trillion Shillings will look to address three things – support the recovery from the coronavirus crisis, disaster-prone areas and then bear in mind of the 2021 general election.

Finance Minister Kasaija will announce the biggest allocations to works and transport, security, interest payments, education and health in that order.

Works and Transport in particular will be allocated 5.8 trillion Shillings accounting for 12.5 percent of the budget. This is a slight drop from the 6.4 trillion Shillings the sector got in the 2019/20 financial year. Still it taking the biggest chunk is an indicator that the government hasn’t moved away from its focus on roads despite having a health pandemic. Kakande said some of the projects have been committed and it’s a legal obligation that the government continues paying them.

Security will be allocated 4.5 trillion Shillings but much of this money is classified. Interest payments, the money government pays to lenders for lending their money will be 4 trillion Shillings up from 3 trillion Shillings last year while the Health sector will get 2.7 trillion Shillings a slight improvement from the 2.5 trillion in the 2019/20 budget.

Kasaija will also announce a wide range cut in taxes in the push to recover from the coronavirus crisis but also appear to appease the 2021 general election voters. These include most agriculture inputs, cooking gas and processed milk.