LIVE: Uganda 1 Kenya 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Kenya’s Harambee Stars have held Uganda Cranes to a one-all draw in a FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende today.

The result dented Uganda’s chances of making it to the next round, as Group E leaders Mali whipped 10-man Rwanda 3-0 in their penultimate match. A win for Mali puts them beyond reach with one game to go, against Uganda.

The first half of the Uganda-Kenya game at Kitende had very little goal-mouth action.

In the 20th minute, an effort by Kenya’s Captain Michael Olunga was cleared by Cranes Keeper Charles Lukwago before Joseph Okumu’s shot was also saved by Aziz Kayondo. Uganda also missed a chance when defender Bevis Mugabi’s effort went over the bar.

Although Uganda looked keen to score, the opponents were the luckiest when in the 62nd minute, Olunga broke the deadlock with a free header off Kenneth Muguna’s free-kick.

In the 88th minute, Kenya’s Goal Keeper Brian Okoth made a blunder that surrendered an equalizer to Uganda. Okoth lost possession to Crane’s Fahad Bayo who scored .

Mali now finishes top of the group and will advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

In this round, ten teams that top all their respective groups will be drawn into five home-and-away ties. The winners of each fixture will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Uganda Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Waswa (KCCA, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), John Revita (KCCA, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Mahad Kakooza (Express, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda)