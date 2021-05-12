LIVE: President Museveni 6th term swearing in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ceremonies for the 6th swearing in of President Yoweri Museveni have started in Kololo, Kampala today.

Several African presidents including Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya have already arrived for the function.

H.E @KagutaMuseveni President-elect of the Republic of Uganda is now inspecting the Guard of Honour shortly after his arrival at Kololo Independence Ceremonial grounds #M7SwearsIn pic.twitter.com/oGjca8IAUT — Uganda Media Centre (@UgandaMediaCent) May 12, 2021

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta joins fellow Heads of State and Government, dignitaries and Uganda🇺🇬 citizens at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala for the Swearing-In Ceremony of President @KagutaMuseveni. pic.twitter.com/BCBofYfn7T — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 12, 2021

Also invited to attend the ceremony from within the country include all former presidential candidates, ministers and ministers of state, all MPs-elect, members of the Central Executive Committee, some religious and cultural leaders, 17 delegates from each district, members of the East African Legislative Assembly and some members of the business community.

President Museveni was declared by the Electoral Commission as the winner of the January 14 elections having defeated 10 other candidates with 58 percent of all valid votes cast. If he completes his term in 2026, Museveni will have collectively ruled Uganda for 40 years. Tweets by GovUganda ELECTION RESULTS Candidate Party Votes % Yoweri Museveni National Resistance Movement 6,042,898 58.38 Bobi Wine National Unity Platform 3,631,437 35.08 Patrick Oboi Amuriat Forum for Democratic Change 337,589 3.26 Mugisha Muntu Alliance for National Transformation 67,574 0.65 Norbert Mao Democratic Party 57,682 0.56 Henry Tumukunde Independent 51,392 0.50 Joseph Kabuleta Independent 45,424 0.44 Nancy Kalembe Independent 38,772 0.37 John Katumba Independent 37,554 0.36 Fred Mwesigye Independent 25,483 0.25 Willy Mayambala Independent 15,014 0.15 Total 10,350,819 100.00 Valid votes 10,350,819 96.34 Invalid/blank votes 393,500 3.66 Total votes 10,744,319 100.00 Registered voters/turnout 18,103,603 59.35 Source: ECU