LIVE: President Museveni 6th term swearing in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ceremonies for the 6th swearing in of President Yoweri Museveni have started in Kololo, Kampala today.
Several African presidents including Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya have already arrived for the function.
H.E @KagutaMuseveni President-elect of the Republic of Uganda is now inspecting the Guard of Honour shortly after his arrival at Kololo Independence Ceremonial grounds #M7SwearsIn pic.twitter.com/oGjca8IAUT
— Uganda Media Centre (@UgandaMediaCent) May 12, 2021
His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta joins fellow Heads of State and Government, dignitaries and Uganda🇺🇬 citizens at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala for the Swearing-In Ceremony of President @KagutaMuseveni. pic.twitter.com/BCBofYfn7T
— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 12, 2021
Also invited to attend the ceremony from within the country include all former presidential candidates, ministers and ministers of state, all MPs-elect, members of the Central Executive Committee, some religious and cultural leaders, 17 delegates from each district, members of the East African Legislative Assembly and some members of the business community.
ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Yoweri Museveni
|National Resistance Movement
|6,042,898
|58.38
|Bobi Wine
|National Unity Platform
|3,631,437
|35.08
|Patrick Oboi Amuriat
|Forum for Democratic Change
|337,589
|3.26
|Mugisha Muntu
|Alliance for National Transformation
|67,574
|0.65
|Norbert Mao
|Democratic Party
|57,682
|0.56
|Henry Tumukunde
|Independent
|51,392
|0.50
|Joseph Kabuleta
|Independent
|45,424
|0.44
|Nancy Kalembe
|Independent
|38,772
|0.37
|John Katumba
|Independent
|37,554
|0.36
|Fred Mwesigye
|Independent
|25,483
|0.25
|Willy Mayambala
|Independent
|15,014
|0.15
|Total
|10,350,819
|100.00
|Valid votes
|10,350,819
|96.34
|Invalid/blank votes
|393,500
|3.66
|Total votes
|10,744,319
|100.00
|Registered voters/turnout
|18,103,603
|59.35
|Source: ECU
congratulations our president,you kept our security well and businesses is booming well,my president my future