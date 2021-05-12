Wednesday , May 12 2021
LIVE: President Museveni 6th term swearing in

LIVE: President Museveni 6th term swearing in

The Independent May 12, 2021 The News Today, VIDEOS 1 Comment

President Museveni inspects a guard of honour today.
PHOTO @StateHouseKenya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ceremonies for the 6th swearing in of President Yoweri Museveni have started in Kololo, Kampala today.

Several African presidents including Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya  have already arrived for the function.

Also invited to attend the ceremony from within the country include all former presidential candidates, ministers and ministers of state, all MPs-elect, members of the Central Executive Committee, some religious and cultural leaders, 17 delegates from each district, members of the East African Legislative Assembly and some members of the business community.

President Museveni was declared by the Electoral Commission as the winner of the January 14 elections having defeated 10 other candidates with 58 percent of all valid votes cast. If he completes his term in 2026, Museveni will have collectively ruled Uganda for 40 years.

ELECTION RESULTS

Candidate Party Votes %
Yoweri Museveni National Resistance Movement 6,042,898 58.38
Bobi Wine National Unity Platform 3,631,437 35.08
Patrick Oboi Amuriat Forum for Democratic Change 337,589 3.26
Mugisha Muntu Alliance for National Transformation 67,574 0.65
Norbert Mao Democratic Party 57,682 0.56
Henry Tumukunde Independent 51,392 0.50
Joseph Kabuleta Independent 45,424 0.44
Nancy Kalembe Independent 38,772 0.37
John Katumba Independent 37,554 0.36
Fred Mwesigye Independent 25,483 0.25
Willy Mayambala Independent 15,014 0.15
Total 10,350,819 100.00
Valid votes 10,350,819 96.34
Invalid/blank votes 393,500 3.66
Total votes 10,744,319 100.00
Registered voters/turnout 18,103,603 59.35
Source: ECU

One comment

  1. jimmy jurukasienyi
    May 12, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    congratulations our president,you kept our security well and businesses is booming well,my president my future

