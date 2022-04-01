LIVE: Oulanyah remains back to Uganda

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The remains of Jacob Oulanyah, Uganda’s Speaker who passed away last month in Seattle, US, are finally home. They were flown in by Ethiopia Airlines. The casket will be received with full honours.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Burial plans

On Sunday 3rd and Monday 4th April at 9.00 am the body will lie at the home of the Speaker in Muyenga where friends and well-wishers will pay their last respects. There will be a small service conducted and attended by few people on Sunday.

Tuesday 5th April 2022 at 9.00 am the body will be moved to the Parliament of Uganda where the Rt. Hon. Speaker will lead the Members of Parliament to pay their final respects. The body will spend the night in Parliament.

Wednesday 6th April 2022 at 9.00 am the body will be taken to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds for a State Funeral. The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda; His Grace Dr. Kazimba Mugalu will be the main celebrant.

After the Ceremony, at 3.00 pm the casket will be airlifted to Omoro, Lalogi village; the Speaker’s ancestral home where it will be received by the family and Acholi leaders. There will be a night vigil at the home. ·

Thursday 7th April 2022the body will lie at Lalogi for final respects by members of the public.

Friday 8th April 2022 the burial ceremony will start at 9.00 am. The day will be observed as a Public Holiday The National Flag will continue to fly at half-mast up to Friday, April 8th the day of Burial.