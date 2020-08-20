NRM CEC results

PENDING- NRM CEC Elections results

✳ Chairperson

Yoweri Museveni

✳ Vice-Chairperson

Kigongo Moses

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson

✳ Vice Chairperson Northern

✳ Vice Chairperson Karamoja

✳ Vice Chairperson Western

✳ Vice Chairperson Central

✳ Vice Chairperson Kampala

✳ Vice Chairperson Eastern

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will by 9pm today announce the final results from the elections of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Twenty seven candidates vied for nine positions in the party’s top governing body..

Before he announced the results, President Museveni again warned about the dangers of COVID-19, and said government had done its bit to prepare Ugandans for the worst.

“People in Kampala listen to people who peddle false hoods, some of who say Coronavirus does not exist. Kampala is now leading in positive cases for COVID-19. Therefore, I will address the country next week on this issue,” he said.

“We will consider taking drastic measures against the idiots,” he warned.

On social media, Museveni castigated posts alleging that Kabaka Mutebi was ill. He was also critical of media houses that got their facts wrong on the youth elections.

“Some journalists say that if they do not pay them, they will not publish their activities. This we shall not accept. You duty bound to report the truth,” he said.

****