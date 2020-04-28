LIVE: Museveni to outline plan on lock-down, truck drivers

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT & URN | President Yoweri Museveni will today deliver his 12th national address on the COVID-19 pandemic, where his focus is set to be on the increasing cases of positive tests of truck drivers and how Uganda will ease the lock-down.

Of Uganda’s current 79 confirmed cases, 23 have been truck drivers in the past fortnight. Fourteen of these were from Kenya and Tanzania and have been returned home, while seven of them are being treated in the country.

There have been discussions between Uganda, Kenyan and Tanzanian officials on how best to manage the situation. Previously, Uganda was allowing truck drivers to continue on their journey as they await test results.

More tests

President Museveni is also expected to outline measures that could help Uganda ease the lock down after the 21 day period ends next week.

Other than the record number of recoveries, 52 out of 79 and not deaths, the other factor that could influence Museveni’s decision on how long the lock-down lasts will be 20,000 tests to be done in a survey in the next one week. Uganda has since the outbreak started, done only 27,432 tests, targeting mainly people who have recently returned from abroad.

The Ministry of Health today launched a rapid survey which will guide on lifting the Coronavirus COVID -19 lockdown. The survey will estimate the community prevalence of the virus.

Where is Corona Virus Disease COVID -19 in the community? This is the key question that a new survey launched this morning by the Ministry seeks to answer.

According to the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, this survey will involve a representative population of truckers and communities along their routes, health workers, market vendors, fishing communities, Taxi drivers, LDUs and religious leaders.

She said the survey is necessary because recently 13 truck drivers who tested positive with COVID -19 traveled through the country and yet not all contacts of the initial patients that have since been treated were tested in time.

Dr. Aceng said it’s better to do this assessment now when the lockdown is still on with less population movements. She says about 20,000 Ugandans will be asked brief information about themselves and then blood and a nasopharyngeal swab will be collected to test for COVID -19.

Currently the country is in week four of the lock down which was directed by President Yoweri Museveni to limit community transmission of the disease and indeed for more than a week, no case has been confirmed from the community even as the country has recorded 79 positive cases. Twenty three of the recent positive cases were of truck drivers.

Aceng says the results of this assessment survey will inform them whether the lock down will be lifted soon or not.

