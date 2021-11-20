LIVE: Museveni vows to wipe out ADF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has described the recent twin bombings in Kampala as cowardly acts, pinning it on ADF rebels that he says the army has defeated before.

“We have fought and defeated them in Somalia. At the right time we shall expose the criminality of these actors that send the young people to commit this criminality,” he said.

He told the nation that ADF has now resorted to urban terrorism following defeat in the rural areas. “It is a matter of time, we shall get all of them”

He urged those in hiding to surrender and face prosecution, and in addition, called on the public to be vigilant.

“ADF Killed Joan Kagezi, Muhammad Kiggundu, Felix Kaweesi, Muhammad Kirumira and Muslim Sheikhs and their attempt to Assassinate General Katumba Wamala landed them in trouble. Therefore come out from hiding or else we shall kill all of you,” Museveni said on national TV.

In his national address, he also said Uganda now has enough vaccines for all above 18 years, and that the economy will be fully open in January.

“Now that we have vaccines, the message is different. It is, all those above the age of 18 to come out and be vaccinated. Each Health Centre III will have these vaccines. I direct the RDCs and DHOs to mobilise people,” the President said.

Tweets by UgandaMediaCent