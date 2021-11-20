LIVE: Museveni vows to wipe out ADF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has described the recent twin bombings in Kampala as cowardly acts, pinning it on ADF rebels that he says the army has defeated before.
“We have fought and defeated them in Somalia. At the right time we shall expose the criminality of these actors that send the young people to commit this criminality,” he said.
He told the nation that ADF has now resorted to urban terrorism following defeat in the rural areas. “It is a matter of time, we shall get all of them”
He urged those in hiding to surrender and face prosecution, and in addition, called on the public to be vigilant.
“ADF Killed Joan Kagezi, Muhammad Kiggundu, Felix Kaweesi, Muhammad Kirumira and Muslim Sheikhs and their attempt to Assassinate General Katumba Wamala landed them in trouble. Therefore come out from hiding or else we shall kill all of you,” Museveni said on national TV.
In his national address, he also said Uganda now has enough vaccines for all above 18 years, and that the economy will be fully open in January.
“Now that we have vaccines, the message is different. It is, all those above the age of 18 to come out and be vaccinated. Each Health Centre III will have these vaccines. I direct the RDCs and DHOs to mobilise people,” the President said.
After telling Ugandans that he is not Ugandans’ servant or employee, whom does Mr. Museveni still want to impress? Otherwise only criminals, sycophants, idiots and opportunist would still sit in front of their Tv sets to listen to Mr. Museveni’s endless nocturnal idle talks. In other words, except his personal and familial greed, interest and power retention, of what relevance is his swearing to eliminate the ADF?
Otherwise, according to the law of cause and ripple effect, the problem of terrorism in Uganda is not ADF, but corrupt, unjust, despotic Tin Pot military Dictators and/or Leaders like Mr. Museveni himself; who does not want to leave power. African Dictators think it is their birthright to run the country like personal estate.
Mr. Museveni is just a shameless human being. Between 1981 and 1985; what Mr. Museveni is condemning the ADF for, is the same condemnation Obote (RIP) was labeling against Mr. Museveni and his NRA. Mr. Museveni is just as a terrorist as Jamil Mukulu whom he is detaining indefinitely. Who e.g. blew up UTC Bus in Semuto during the Luweero debacle? Who blew up an Ambulance in Kapeka, Nakaseke? And who blew up the Fuel reserve tank on 7th Street.
In other words, Gen Museveni, Matayo Kyaligonza and Pesco Kuteesa (RIP) of this country are as guilty terrorist pigs as the ADF pigs. They all killed (blown up) innocent Ugandans.