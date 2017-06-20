LIVE: KCCA FC target maximum points in Nigeria

Today, 6pm LIVE SS4

Rivers Utd (NGR) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA)

Tunisia

Club Africain (TUN) v FUS Rabat (MAR)

Port Harcourt, Nigeria| KCCA MEDIA | Fresh from winning the Uganda Cup and in the process completing the domestic double, Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club’s focus shifts to CAF Confederation Cup where the club takes on Nigeria’s Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

The target of progressing from the group is still on track and ahead of the game and manager Mike Hillary Mutebi is optimistic his side can get the result they want away in Nigeria.

“We are in the perfect shape for the game. The players are motivated and ready to play. We came to Nigeria with the intention to win here and keep out intentions of advancing to the quarterfinals,” Mutebi www.kccafc.co.ug .

“They (Rivers United) are a good team, we played them back home and we saw the challenge they gave us but we ready for that and like I have always said, we shall play our way, dominate possession and make sure we earn a good result

KCCA FC squad in Nigeria: Benjamin Ochan, Denis Okot, Timothy Awany, Paul Musamali, Bukenya Lawrence, Isaac Muleme, Vincent Kayizzi,Muzamir Mutyaba, Tom Masiko, Derrick Nsibambi, Geoffrey Sserunkuuma, Douglas Kisembo (GK), Habib Kavuma, Denis Rukundo, Paul Mucureezi, Ivan Ntege, Allan Okello, Julius Poloto.

READ FULL STORY HERE (click)

LIVE FEED

Tweets about #RIVKCCA



RELATED STORY