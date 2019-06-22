LIVE: Uganda 2 DRC 0

FT: Uganda 🇺🇬 2 (Kaddu) DRC 🇨🇩 0

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda secured a flying start to their Nations Cup campaign, beating DRC 2-0 in their opening match Saturday.

Patrick Kaddu gave Uganda an early lead and Emmanuel Okwi extended it minutes after the second half started, as Cranes run rings around the DRC defence in their opening African Cup of Nations match Saturday.

Led by Kaddu, the Cranes strikers came close to adding more on at least three occasions in the first half, including a penalty claim after Farouk Miya was fouled in the penalty.

Miya, who delivered from the corner kick for Kaddu’s goal, then set it all up for Okwi to head in number two.

Okwi was named the TOTAL Man of the Match. Uganda’s next game is on Wednesday against Zimbabwe warriors who fell 1-0 to Egypt on the opening day.

This is Uganda Cranes first win in 41 years at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Their last win was at the 1978 Nations Cup finals, where they beat Nigeria 2-1 in the semifinals.

Group A

P W D L G A GA Pts

Uganda 🇺🇬 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3

Egypt 🇪🇬 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Zimbabwe🇿🇼1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

DR Congo 🇨🇩 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

