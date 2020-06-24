Lira University offers land for construction of presidential youth skilling hub

Liraa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira district local government has secured land for the construction of a youth hub under the Presidential long-term skilling Uganda program.

In 2012, President Museveni launched a long-term skilling program to address the skills gaps among the youths.

The district was supposed to provide land for the centre where youths will be trained to obtain hands-on skills in bakery, knitting, metal fabrication, hairdressing, tailoring and shoemaking.

Lira district local government identified Aler farm, a government piece of land located in Ngetta sub county.

However, the project was halted after conflicts erupted when some locals dragged the district to court claiming ownership of the land.

Alex Oremo, the Lira district LCV chairperson says that Lira University has provided 16 hectares of land where the youth hub will be constructed.

Construction is scheduled to start next month.

Once completed, the government will equip the hub with all learning tools, accommodation and feeding facilities.

