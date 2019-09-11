Lira university gets UGX 2bn for infrastructure expansion

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira University has received two billion shillings to expand infrastructure at the institute.

The funds from government are meant to finance the completion of facilities at the faculty of education. Construction of the facilities which include lecture rooms and the administration block had previously stalled due to lack of funds.

Prof. Jasper Ogwal Okeng, the University’s Vice-Chancellor says they will now be able to complete the project since the government has sent in additional fund.

Prof.Ogwal is optimistic that the money shall help complete the 9 billion shillings project.

Alex Oremo Alot, the Lira LCV Chairperson says infrastructural expansion is critical inefficient learning.

Oremo says there are yet more urgent needs for additional infrastructure at Lira University due to more academic disciplines that are being introduced at the University.

This is one of the latest structures to be constructed at the university after the teaching hospital built at the cost of about 9.1b shillings with support from African Development Bank-ADB.

In the current semester, the university introduced various Degree programs in science education including Physical, Agriculture, Economics and Biological Sciences.

Lira University is located in Ayere village, Barapwo parish, Lira sub-county, Erute County in Lira district with a students population of 1,200.

*****

URN