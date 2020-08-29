Lira regional hospital gets 10 ICU beds

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira Regional Referral Hospital has received 10 ICU beds from the Ministry of Health. Two other beds were also given to Lira University Hospital.

Each of the ICU beds has a ventilator to aid breathing for patients and oxygen supply systems, among other specialised systems.

Commissioning the beds on Friday, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health implored management of the hospital to make use of the beds. She says the unit will go a long way to support in the fight against COVID-19 and other emergencies.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health disclosed that the Ministry will start training people to manage the new equipment being installed.

She also said that by the end of September, all the 13 Regional Referral Hospitals will be fully equipped with the state of art ICU equipment.

Dr Stephen Obbo, the Hospital’s Director says the unit which has for long been redundant is now in a position to offer health services to the community of Lango sub-region.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services advised the teaching hospital to focus more on preventive services and Disease prevention other than cure. He added that the new intensive care unit should not only be used for management of COVID-19, cases but are also expected to aid in other emergencies.

In July, the Ministry of Health started installing intensive care units (ICUs) in each of the 14 regional facilities countrywide to prepare for potentially extreme cases of COVID-19.

Each of the regional facilities will have a capacity of 10 ICUs to handle critical cases if they arise.

URN