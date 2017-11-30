Liquid telecom, FSDU to support data market start-ups

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Liquid Telecom in partnership with Financial Sector Deepening Uganda will Thursday Nov.30 launch Data Hack4FI competition at an innovations hub – Innovation Village. Liquid telecom will showcase its products to the public at the hub located in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

Officials from the two companies said that this partnership involves Impact to Infinity – an NGO focused on driving the use of data science in financial inclusion on the African continent.

“Liquid Telecom will be providing to startups through our hub partnerships connectivity and cloud-based products and services aimed at raising awareness, adoption and usage of Azure Cloud across Africa,” officials said in a notice dated Nov. 29.

Data science is one of the fields which enable the growth of cloud services. Investment in this competition thus would create value through encouraging usage of cloud and connectivity products.

Officials said the largest number of startups and startup funding goes to Fintech startups across Africa and that it is in their interest to contribute to this growth “through our infrastructure”.

The winning startups from the different markets will pitch to investors at the Transform Africa summit in 2018. In the coming months, the competition will be launched in the other Liquid markets such as Rwanda, Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania.