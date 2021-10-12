Lightning strikes mother and daughter dead in Agago

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lightning has killed a mother and her daughter in Agago district.

Local authorities identified the deceased as Sharon Angwech, 28, and her six-month-old daughter Loyce Adyero.

The lightning victims were reportedly struck dead at about 5pm on Monday evening during a heavy downpour, at their home in Lotome Cell, Panyagol Parish, Wol town council.

Simon Odong, the Wol town council LCIII chairperson says the duo were struck while taking shelter inside their grass-thatched hut. He says Adyero had strapped her baby on the back when the incident happened.

Odong says the grass-thatched hut was set ablaze by the bolt of lightning, adding that the deceased were burnt in the inferno. He notes that Adyero was found dead lying on her baby, suggesting she could have fallen on her back after being struck by lightning.

The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson David Ongom Mudong confirmed the incident on Monday evening saying the duo died instantly from the lightning strike.

Mudong says police detectives visited the scene on Monday evening but could not obtain statements from eyewitnesses as heavy rain was still pouring.

A case of death by lightning has been registered under SD ref: 05/11/10/2021 at Wol police station.

In July last year, a 13-year-old boy was also struck to death in Odom village, Adillang sub county during a mild downpour. The deceased who was a primary seven-candidate at Lala Primary school was reportedly playing football along with other children when the incident happened.

Agago district is currently experiencing heavy rains that have been pounding several parts of the district.

The heavy rains have triggered waterlogging in several homesteads causing the collapse of houses while farmlands have been submerged.

The affected areas are mostly in the sub-counties of Adilang, Kuywe, and Patongo town council.

URN