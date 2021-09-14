Life Link leads fight against prostate, ovarian and uterine cancer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Life Link Hospital has this morning launched the Wellness Link health month in a bid to raise awareness for prostate, ovarian and uterine cancer. The hospital which has been known to support the communities of Namugongo and Ntinda has urged all men and women to take charge of their life and screen for various cancers. The hospital has made screening services accessible to men and women in recognition of cancer awareness month.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in males in Uganda and according to the globocan report published in 2020, over 2,375(16.4%) new cases and 1,329(5.8%) deaths were registered due to prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in males in Uganda and according to the global report published in 2020, over 2,375(16.4%) new cases and 1,329(5.8%) deaths were registered due to prostate cancer.

Cc . @LifeLink256#WellnessLink pic.twitter.com/38AV57Yrh8 — Modesta May (@real_modestamay) September 14, 2021

In 2020, a total of 34,008 new cancers were documented in Uganda with Ovarian cancer cases making up over 650 with 476 new deaths recorded and a 5-year prevalence of 1,242 for all ages was recorded.

According to the World Health Organization, Uterine cancer is almost entirely preventable through vaccination and screening, yet remains one of the ‘gravest threats to women’s lives. In Uganda, uterine cancer is the number one cause among women above 50.

However early diagnosis and classification of these cancers can help facilitate the subsequent clinical management of the patient hence higher chances of survival and prevention if effective screening measures are in place.

Life Link are offering; Free Ovarian cancer consultation to ladies 40+ every Friday of September from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm, Free Prostate cancer screening to men 45+ every Friday of September from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm and a Free sensitization webinar on the 30th of September under the topics “Get to know about Prostate cancer” and ” Get to know about Ovarian and Uterine cancer”

“Our Wellness Link month will also act as a link among men, women and healthcare professionals in the fight against this public health burden. We would like to invite all men, families and women aged 30 and above to empower ourselves with knowledge and participate in the screening during this whole month of September. This will go a long way in taking off some pressure on our already fragile Ugandan medical healthcare system.” Dr Carolyne Nazziwa Semanda, MD, MSPH, Clinical Coordinator, LifeLink Hospital said at the launch.