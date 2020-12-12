Lewandowski on FIFA Best Player shortlist alongside Messi, C. Ronaldo

Berlin, Germany | THE INDEPENDENT | Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is included in a three-man shortlist on Friday for FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This year’s winner will be announced next Thursday in a virtual ceremony.

Lewandowski is considered the favorite to win his first global award, as the Pole scored 55 goals to help Bayern win the treble of UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup last season.

The 32-year-old has already won Bundesliga and UEFA player of the season awards.

*********

XINHUA