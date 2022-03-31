Leo Africa Institute gets financial support from Stanbic Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank has donated Shs70million to the LéO Africa Institute towards supporting its Young Emerging Leaders Project, which fosters leadership skills by emphasizing empathy, clarity, knowledge volunteerism, in their various professional backgrounds, officials said on March 30.

Cathy Adengo, the Stanbic Bank Head of Sustainability, said during the event held in Kampala that, “We live in a constantly changing world. This demands that we are constantly learning and rethinking our approach to innovation and leadership to drive the desired change in our economy and country.

The program provides unique skills on true leadership that differentiate the fellows that have gained from this training. Equipping young people with skills that are not taught in school, such as leadership, is a worthwhile cause.

The project annually inducts outstanding young thought-leaders into a fellowship program designed to train and orient values of self-advancement, integrity, social responsibility and socio-economic transformation.

To date, 68 people from various African countries, but primarily Uganda, have been trained with backgrounds in business, media and journalism, social entrepreneurship, civil society, the arts, and university students.

Adengo said the program has been a great benefit by instilling participants with various skills that have helped distinguish them as emerging thought-leaders.

Awel Uwihanganye, the founder of the Institute said during the event, “This program has availed a solid platform for fellows to network and brainstorm on the power of ideas in transforming societies through collaborations and partnerships for development.”

During the last five years, the partnership with Stanbic Bank has enabled LéO Africa Institute to increase the number of fellows as well as improve the quality of the YELP Fellowship experience.

The fellowship teaches critical leadership skills that aim to help transform both the individual and the society around them. This is accomplished through critical reflection sessions, conversations with leaders from various sectors, peer-to-peer sharing, and readings on various leaders in Africa and around the world.