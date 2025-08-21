Leni Shida breaks 300 national record at Meeting Voor Mon in Leuven

Celebrating Ugandan athletic triumph at the Meeting Voor Mon in Leuven

Brussels, Belgium | THE INDEPENDENT | On August 16, 2025, the vibrant city of Leuven, just outside Brussels, hosted the anticipated Meeting Voor Mon event, where four remarkable Ugandan athletes showcased their talent on the international stage. The event was a resounding success for Team Uganda, marked by exceptional performances and national pride.

Uganda’s dynamic sprinting queen, Leni Shida, made a spectacular entrance by breaking the national record in the 300 meters. Typically a 400-meter runner, Shida demonstrated her incredible versatility and speed, thrilling spectators and solidifying her place as a formidable competitor on the track.

In the men’s 800 meters, Tom Dradriga delivered an outstanding performance, crossing the finish line first and leaving his competitors in awe. His victory underscored his dedication and skill, promising a bright future in middle-distance running.

Joining them were Tony Omara, who competed valiantly in the 1500 meters, and Knight Aciru, who both represented Uganda with pride and determination. Their efforts contributed significantly to the spirit and success of the Ugandan team at the event.

Ambassador Mirjam Blaak Sow, Uganda’s Ambassador to Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and the European Union, led a passionate delegation of supporters who cheered exuberantly for the athletes throughout the event.

In her address, Ambassador Blaak expressed heartfelt gratitude to the athletes for their unwavering dedication and for raising the Ugandan flag high on the international platform. Pledging continued government support for sports, she also rewarded the participants with a token of appreciation, aiming to inspire further excellence.

“Our athletes embody the spirit of Uganda, showcasing resilience and excellence,” remarked Ambassador Blaak, applauding their achievements.

The success of the Ugandan team was complemented by the tireless efforts of the Embassy of Uganda in Brussels, which played a crucial role in facilitating the athletes’ participation by ensuring they had the necessary visas for their European competitions. The Embassy’s dedication to promoting Ugandan sports continues to open doors for athletes to shine on global stages.

“As we celebrate the accomplishments of Leni Shida, Tom Dradriga, Tony Omara, and Knight Aciru, we look forward to supporting their future endeavors and encouraging a new generation of Ugandan athletes to reach even greater heights. Their performances in Leuven have not only brought pride to the nation but have also inspired countless individuals with dreams of sporting excellence.”