Legislators renew calls to address teachers’ pay disparities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Committee on Education and Sports is expected to present a report to Parliament within two weeks, on two petitions on disparity in teachers’ pay. The petitions were brought before Parliament by the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) and the Uganda Technical and Vocational Trainers’ Union (UTVTU).

While chairing the House on Monday, 20 October 2025, the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa said the petitions were received by the Speaker, Anita Among on Wednesday, 08 October 2025.

“The teachers petitioned Parliament and the Speaker invoked her authority under Rule 31(7) of our Rules of Procedure where she referred the petitions to the committee,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa’s communication followed renewed concerns by Members of Parliament about the effect of the industrial action by arts teachers on learners in public schools across the county.

Tororo District Woman Representative, Sarah Opendi said students are in a critical school term where they need attention and reiterated the call to address the pay disparities between science and arts teachers expeditiously.

“It is very sad to see children loitering in villages rather than being in school. Even when the industrial action was called off, the motivation of arts teachers to teach is not there. Children in private schools are studying yet those in public schools are not learning,” Opendi said.

Joseph Ssewungu (NUP, Kalungu West County) expressed concern over the expected performance of students in final exams like the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) without sufficient attention from teachers in subjects like English and Social Studies.

“UNEB sets exams depending on the syllabus and curriculum that has been given to the children. Primary seven candidates have not been studying but will be graded after PLE. Parents work hard to pay fees but their children are not studying; this matter must be addressed urgently,” Ssewungu said.

He added that children are fending for themselves by studying educational material printed in daily newspapers which he said is not sufficient.

“This challenge should be solved once and for all. The same issue came up in the Ninth Parliament and it was resolved that teachers’ pay would be increased in a phased manner. We can adopt the same approach,” Ssewungu added.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi made a proposal for the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to avail supplementary funding to solve the matter.

“The Minister of Finance can commit that he will bring a supplementary schedule because there are several supplementary schedules brought here every financial year. The point is that government should give the teachers some kind of commitment,” Ssenyonyi said.

The Deputy Speaker guided that the Finance Minister could only give such a commitment after interfacing with the committee handling the petitions of the teachers’ unions.

“”The committee is going to meet the Ministries of Education, Public Service and Finance. Rule 86(4) of our Rules of Procedure is clear on anticipation; that a matter that is before a Committee cannot be discussed in the House,” Tayebwa said.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda