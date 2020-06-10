Leaders in Teso ask gov’t not to rush to reopen schools

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Teso have asked the government not to rush to reopen schools since there is a spike in COVID-19 infections.

In March, President Yoweri Museveni ordered for the temporary closure of schools to help the country tame the spread of coronavirus.

While addressing the nation in May, President Yoweri Museveni said that education institutions will open on June 4, for only finalists in Primary seven, Senior four, Senior six and those in their final years in Universities and Tertiary Institutions.

However last week, President Museveni rescinded the decision on grounds that there had been no proper assessment of the risk that the reopening posed.

But leaders in Teso have raised reservations to reopen schools since the country is recording more cases of COVID-19.

George Michael Egunyu, the LCV chairperson Soroti says that while the government is trying to distribute learning material and encouraging children to learn through radios and televisions, it is not effective in the villages. He notes that instead of rushing to re-open schools which could worsen the spread of the virus in the country, the government should prioritize on how to improve on the quality of education next year.

Moses Olemukan, the LCV chairperson Bukedea says that reopening schools will be very risky since the country is struggling to contain the disease. He notes that controlling children to observe Standard Operating Procedures is difficult and will be challenging to both teachers and parents.

Paul Etyang, the Director of Soroti Education center who doubles as the chairperson of Soroti Municipality Head Teachers’ Association notes that reopening schools without giving considerations for the lost time in the year will affect the academic progress of some schools and the learners.

Silas Otia, a student of Kampala University and resident in Serere wonders what will happen to other students if only finalists and candidates’ classes are allowed back to school.

“If candidates sit final examinations and are promoted to the next level, what happens to other students in senior one, senior five and first years at universities? The government needs to rethink on this because it doesn’t address the current situation”, he said.

Stella Ajok, a parent in Katakwi is worried that if schools reopen soon, her two children may not be able to return to schools since she has no money to pay school fees. Ajok, a businesswoman in Katakwi says her earnings have been affected with COVID-19 lockdown.

