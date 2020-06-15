Monday , June 15 2020
Leader of Opposition Aol involved in road accident
Leader of Opposition Aol involved in road accident

The Independent June 15, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Damaged L.O.P vehicle. Courtesy photo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition and Gulu Woman MP Betty Aol Ochan has this morning been involved in an accident in Bobi town, Omoro district.

Aol was traveling in her official LOP vehicle registration number UG0346H from Gulu to Kampala in the company of her driver Denis Nono, two of her children and her Assistant.

A vehicle also heading in their direction reportedly made an abrupt turn infront of Azamil Muslim School in Bobi without indicating and Aol’s driver rammed into that vehicle.

The LOPs escort car was not involved in the incident that happened at 9am. The LOP who traveled back to Gulu told Uganda Radio Network that none of them in the two vehicles got injured.

Efforts to reach Omoro district police commander Peter Mugabi for a comment were futile as his known telephone number went unanswered.

Early this year, MPs Anthony Akol and Samuel Odonga Otto were also involved in road accidents on separate incidences.

URN

