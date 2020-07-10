LDU suspension reports false – UPDF

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has described as false reports that President Yoweri Museveni has ordered for the suspension activities by the Local Defense Units (LDUs).

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Maj. Bilal Katamba, the spokesperson of the Local Defence Unit said that they are going about their job normally. He added that if it were true, he would have information to that effect.

“The truth is they are still operational; in the military, they say as it were; there is no change. We don’t work on rumours, we don’t work on social media. We get official communication from radio messages and that’s when we can act but for now, treat that as falsehoods,” Katamba said.

Stories about the suspension of LDU activities have been making rounds since yesterday. This comes at a time when the role of LDUs, an auxiliary force under the command of the UPDF is increasingly coming under scrutiny for wanton torturing of Ugandans.

The country has watched with horror, videos showing LDUs battering unarmed civilians in several parts of the country. The last of those videos was on Tuesday where LDU and UPDF personnel were captured assaulting the Mityana district chairman Joseph Luzige.

The UPDF has since apologized for the incident and promised to carry out a comprehensive review of the activities of their forces especially during the enforcement of COVID-19 regulations.