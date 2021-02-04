LCIII elections cancelled in three Bundibugyo sub counties

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | LCIII elections in three sub-counties in Bundibugyo district have been cancelled due to missing photos of candidates on the ballot papers.

On Wednesday, voters turned up to elect LCIII Chairpersons for sub-counties and town councils across the country. The voters are also voting for Parish councillors.

However voting in Bundibugyo town council, Ntandi town council and Tokwe sub-counties were cancelled.

In Bundibugyo town council the picture of independent candidate Thedison Balyegonza was missing. In Tokwe pictures of councillors representing Kanyamwirima had all their pictures missing on the ballot papers.

Robert Kunihira, the Bundibugyo District Returning Officer says that the polls were halted after consultation with the Electoral Commission.

He says the district is in consultation with the commission to offer guidance on how and when voting in the affected areas will be carried out.

Balyegonza says the suspension of the exercise has affected their planning saying he had spent excessively on facilitation for agents and supervisors to protect his votes.

“This suspension is going to affect me financially, first and foremost it means we shall continue to campaign and maintain our agents not to be swayed away.” He said

URN