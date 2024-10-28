LCII Chairperson arrested for illegal possession of firearm

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Tororo district have arrested the LCII chairperson Pereje Ward, Apokor Town Council after he was found in possession of a gun.

According to Johnson Moses Mugwe, the Police Spokesperson of Bukedi North, Stephen Okware the Chairman of LCI Pereje Cell informed the police that the gun was recovered under the bed of Vincent Emodo, the LCII Chairperson.

Mugwe says that the recovered gun had one bullet. He adds that when they searched his house, they found one magazine with 29 rounds of ammunition.

Another search was conducted in the house of Denis Emuria, the son of Emodo and one pair of army green trousers, one pair of army shoes, a maroon beret suspected to be for Uganda Prisons Service, and an army jacket were recovered.

Emodo and Emuria are currently detained at Tororo Police Station as investigations commence.

URN