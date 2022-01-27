LCI chairpersons asked to block illegal land evictions

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local council leaders in Mpigi district have been asked to block illegal land evictions.

The Mpigi RDC, Faridah Mayanja says that the village leaders have the powers to stop an eviction from land and destruction of property.

She said that it is disturbing for an LCI chairperson to call the RDC for help citing that they have been overpowered.

“If you feel not confident enough, should we give you letters of confirmation from the RDC’s office? This will make everyone respect a decision of a chairperson be it decline to accept a person from settling in their respective areas,” said Mayanja.

She was speaking during the handover ceremony of bicycles to 339 village leaders and 56 parish chairpersons.

Last year, the government procured bicycles for villages and parish chairpersons hardly a decade after it lost more than Shillings 4.7 billion due to fraud.

Mayanja warned the leaders against discrimination on basis of political ideology or religion saying that the government is promoting democracy and respect for human dignity to ease people’s way of life.

However, the Local Council leaders accused the government of undermining by giving them bicycles.

Judith Kyobutungi, the Chairperson of Kigwanyi village said that the chairpersons should have received motorcycles since they traverse the villages. She also says that they sometimes transport sick people to health facilities.

“We have been working and doing activities that promote government because most their work starts from the grass root. So much of the big government programs like transport should start from the village level,” said Kyobutungi.

She also suggested that government should consider revising the monthly payment to Local council leaders to at least Shillings 400,000 from 100,000 Shillings.

Suleiman Kyabaggu, the Chairperson for Kyasanku village said that some leaders deserve more than a bicycle because they have served for decades.

Mpigi District Chief Administrative Officer, Moses Kanyarutokye said that arrangements have been finalized to implement the parish development model in the district and that the LCI leaders are key stakeholders for its success.

*****

URN