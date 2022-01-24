LCI chairperson, two others arrested over death of 50 year old man in Kibuku

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding three people in connection to the death of 50-year-old Mwanika Yokolamu, a resident of Kadama village, Kadama town council in Kibuku district.

The suspects include Ibrahim Mbulalina, the LC I chairperson of Kadama village, and two others whose identities have been withheld. Police picked up the trio on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the mob action that claimed the life of Yokolamu on suspicion of witchcraft practices.

It is alleged that unidentified people maliciously torched the deceased’s home and properties on suspicion that he was practicing witchcraft and killing people in the area, prompting him to flee for his dear life. He sneaked back into the village but was seen by some people who assaulted him to death.

Immaculate Alaso, the Bukedi North Police Spokesperson says that mob members later dumped the deceased’s body in the nearby cassava plantation belonging to John Moding where police recovered it. She says that their investigations led to the LC I Chairperson who was arrested together with two other people.

