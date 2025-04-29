LC1 chairmen get training on court case handling, gender management

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 1,000 Local Council One (LCI) chairpersons and their executive committee members from 200 villages across Gulu City and District are undergoing intensive training on court case management and gender issues. The training, implemented by the International Justice Mission (IJM) in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, aims to enhance the capabilities of LC members in executing their roles effectively.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Ruth Lawino, the IJM Regional Manager, said the exercise is being conducted in several areas, including Bungatira Sub-county, Omel, Bardege-Layibi Division, and Pece-Laroo Division. “They will go through an intensive training on their roles and how to conduct business in the lower courts,” she said.

Lawino added that the training is timely and is expected to result in more cases being properly reported to police and resolved through formal judicial channels, enhancing both effectiveness and efficiency. Stephen Olanya, the LC I chairperson of Green Valley Cell in Bardege-Layibi Division, welcomed the initiative, calling it an eye-opener for LC members. However, Olanya highlighted challenges faced by some LC leaders.

He explained that several LC officials have previously been arrested and jailed due to failure to correctly perform their roles, largely stemming from ignorance of the law. Meanwhile, Hellen Aol, an elder from Kanyagoga A Cell, expressed reservations about the timing of the training, noting that the LC1 elections are fast approaching.

Aol urged the Ministry of Local Government and IJM to organize another round of training after the elections to ensure that newly elected LC officials are also equipped with the necessary skills. Oyet Kaunda, the General Secretary for Kanyagoga A Cell, commended IJM for organizing the training, noting that it has significantly improved the leaders’ understanding of formal processes.

Kaunda appealed for continued support from both government and development partners, emphasizing that many LC1 officials have never received this kind of formal training.

URN