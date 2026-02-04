LC III elections in slow start across the country

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The election of LC111 and municipality division chairpersons and councillors is witnessing a slow start, as voters stay away across the country. Voting is taking place in much of Uganda, except for Kampala and other cities that concluded their polls last week.

Our reporters across the country report at 10am today that in many places, election materials have arrived, and polling stations are set up, but there are no voters to kickstart the process. According to election laws, a black box containing electoral materials cannot be opened unless there are at least two voters present to witness it.

In many areas visited by the Uganda Radio Network, the required 10 voters have yet to be realized. In Kira Municipality, where residents are voting for the chairpersons of its three divisions and their councils, polling stations such as Namugongo Catholic and Anglican shrines have officials ready, but no voters. The same is true for Kyaliwajjala Mosque, Najjera Busibante, Nakwero, Bulabira, Kkungu, and Buwaate polling stations. Kira has three divisions: Kira, Bweyogerere, and Namugongo.

In Nansana Municipality and parts of Busiro East in Wakiso District, our reporter observed that by 7:00 a.m., sealed black boxes and transparent tamper-evident boxes had already arrived at several polling centres. This contrasted sharply with the January 15, 2026, presidential and parliamentary elections and subsequent polling days, including the recent LCV council polls, when delays were widespread, and some stations received materials as late as 9:00 a.m. or later.

During those earlier polls, especially the presidential election, voting did not begin until 11:00 a.m., sharply reducing effective voting time, a problem compounded by non-functioning BVVK machines. Nicholas Ssempijja, an agent for one of the candidates in Nansana Division, expressed surprise at the prompt delivery. Upon arriving at St. Joseph Polling Centre, he found the materials already in place.

“They have come earlier. As soon as I arrived, the car bearing the materials also arrived. I had not seen this before this year. It might even rain—it’s a miracle,” Ssempijja joked, wondering why such timeliness had not occurred in prior elections. The timely delivery represents a notable achievement for the EC, which faced heavy criticism for logistical failures during the January presidential and parliamentary voting, including delayed materials, BVVK breakdowns, and related disruptions.

According to EC guidelines, materials must reach polling stations before 7:00 a.m. to enable polls to open on time. Late arrivals reduce voting hours and can disenfranchise voters. Today’s early dispatch also outpaced the arrival of some polling constables and agents. By 7:30 a.m., police vehicles were still distributing constables in certain areas, even as materials had long been delivered. Despite positive logistics, voter turnout and polling station openings remained slow in the visited locations.

By 8:10 a.m., none of the observed stations had commenced voting. EC rules require at least 10 witnesses to observe and approve the opening of the sealed ballot boxes. Without this quorum, officers could not proceed.At Kazo Primary School playground in Nansana, polling officers had fully set up and demarcated stations, yet no voters had appeared by mid-morning. This low initial turnout echoes patterns seen in some local polls following national elections, where voter fatigue, limited awareness, or other factors can affect participation.

In Kasangati Town Council, voting is also yet to start due to a shortage of the required 10 witnesses at most polling stations. Some stations, such as Kiteetikka, Mbazzi, Masoli Church, Yogemu Primary School, and Wampewo, had received voting materials by 6:45 a.m.; however, voting had not begun. Joweria Namale, a presiding officer at Yogemu Primary School, which houses three polling stations, said that most people outside the polling stations are candidate agents, not voters.

She explained that the agents are waiting to be cleared, and many are not residents of the same area. “You can see we’ve set up the polling stations, but the required witnesses aren’t here yet. The people outside are waiting to be cleared through verification of their appointment letters,” Namale explained. Swabula Nalule, another presiding officer at Kitetika, attributed the low turnout to limited awareness among communities about today’s voting.

“Once people vote for the president and MPs, they stop there. That’s the major challenge. For these other elections, the candidates have to take the initiative to go through villages and remind residents about today’s voting, which is even more crucial than the concluded ones,” Nalule stated.

The Kasangati Town Council has nine parishes and 52 villages. The mayoral race is highly contested by National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Tonny Ssempebwa and independent candidate Hajji Baker Nyunbayamwamba.In Mukono, Buikwe, and Kayunga districts, electoral materials arrived on time at most polling stations. Polling officials were in place, boxes were ready, but voting had not started as candidate agents were still trickling in.

Our reporter visited stations such as Namuyenje, Gulu, Mukono Municipal, UCC, District Headquarters, and Mukono General Hospital, where the required number of voters to witness box openings had not been met, delaying the start of voting. George Lutaaya, a voter at the District Headquarters, arrived early, hoping to cast his ballot before work, but hours later, he was losing hope.

“I thought we’d be done by 8:30 a.m., but it’s clear voting won’t start before 10 a.m. I’m torn between my vote and my job. It’s frustrating to see delays when leaders are elected to address our pressing issues. I might just have to give up on voting today,” Lutaaya said.

In the greater Luwero districts, voting has been delayed in some areas due to the late delivery of materials and in others due to the lack of voters to witness the start. Among the affected polling stations visited across populous town councils, including Kiwoko Town in Nakaseke, Luwero, and Nakasongola, the exercise had not started by 8:00 a.m.Disan Lwanga, the NUP candidate for Kiwoko Town Council LC3 Chairperson, said that by 8:00 a.m., only seven voters had turned up, below the mandatory 10 to witness the opening of ballot boxes and start the exercise.

Lwanga said voters have lost interest in elections due to past cheating, while others are fatigued by the number of polls. He added that the turnout is likely to be the worst and intends to mobilize voters again. In Luwero Town Council, George William Namugera, the LC1 Chairperson of Kakookolo village, said that although polling officials arrived by 7:00 a.m. and erected stations, they were still without voters to begin the exercise. At Luwero Islamic Primary School, which hosts seven polling stations, police constables and polling assistants had arrived, but presiding officers were yet to deliver ballot materials.

Henry Sserunjogi, spokesperson for the Conservative Party in Luwero District, said he arrived early to cast his vote at SEBAN polling station located at Luwero Islamic Primary but was stranded after finding no voting materials. He added that the delays are likely to affect turnout by the end of the day. By the time this report was compiled, constables, polling assistants, and agents were stranded at polling stations waiting for ballot boxes. Polling stations at Luwero Islamic Primary School are located about two kilometers from the Luwero District Electoral Commission offices.

It is not known why the polling materials were delayed. In Sembabule District, elections have commenced amid a heavy security presence and complaints of manipulation by recently elected members of parliament. In the heated race for Sembabule Town Council Chairperson, agents of NRM flagbearer Monica Ndibarekera accused the military of favoring independent candidate Jackson Murungi Bashira.

Joseph Sserugo, a polling agent for the NRM candidate, said, “They are asking people to vote for a certain candidate, and these are the security operatives who were used by the MPs.”George William Kangave, the NUP candidate, argued that his polling agents have been threatened in some areas and are struggling to replace them. “We had mobilized our people to turn up and vote. Our only frustration now is soldiers driving cars with concealed number plates who are scaring away voters and opposition agents,” he said.

In Kalungu District, voter turnout is very low, and in many polling stations, the exercise did not begin on time due to failure to meet the required threshold of voters to witness the opening of election materials. Johnson Ddungu, the polling supervisor of Mabuye Ward in Bukulula Subcounty, noted that voting did not begin on time in many polling stations, even when materials were delivered promptly. In Mpigi District, at Bulamazzi polling station, Muduuma Subcounty, polling materials had been received early, but by 8:00 a.m., officials were still setting up and verifying the materials with agents.

At least 20 people, including agents and LC officials, were present and ready to start. A similar situation was observed at Mbazzi polling station. Asked why preparations were earlier than during the LC5 elections, the LC1 chairman said that LC3 candidates had been campaigning across all villages, on social media, and in worship areas. Tensions between NRM and NUP supporters, especially since the election of MPs—where Amelia Kyambadde (NRM) won Mawokota North—have made NUP vow that their candidates must win this election.

At Mbazzi Mosque in Mbazzi Parish, Muduuma Subcounty, there are two polling stations. By 8:45 a.m., polling had yet to begin due to a standoff between voters, polling officials, and agents over station setup. Police officers managed to quell the situation, after which polling commenced at 8:49 a.m. Officials are ready to use the Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVK).In Kapchorwa Municipality, voting has also been delayed due to the late arrival of electoral materials.

At Kapchorwa Boma Grounds polling station, candidate agents arrived by 7:30 a.m., while police officers were deployed as early as 7:00 a.m. However, polling materials and election officials were not on site by the official opening time. Moses Kwemwa, an agent for one candidate, said the delay is likely to affect the start of voting. In Kyegegwa District, by 7:30 a.m., at Kyegegwa Taxi Park polling station, the station was already gazetted, and materials had arrived. Polling assistants were waiting for the 10 voters required to witness the opening of the boxes.

At Kasambya polling station, no agents or voters had yet arrived. In Jinja District, all nine villages in Kagoma Parish had received election materials, and polling assistants were setting up. Emmanuel Luuse, LC1 chairperson of Kagoma Central Cell, said that although materials arrived at about 7:20 a.m., only two voters had turned up, delaying the opening, which requires 10 voters to witness. Juliet Nabwire, a polling assistant at Bumwenge polling station, attributed low turnout to the rural nature of the area, where residents first go to their gardens. They are waiting for a few voters before starting the exercise.

In Kumi Municipality, voting is yet to commence due to a failure of voters to show up. In Madaraza North Division, which has four polling stations, polling officers and security personnel were present from 6:00 a.m., but no voters arrived, causing a standstill. The situation is similar in Kumi Township’s South Division. In Arua District, poor voter turnout has delayed the smooth start of voting. By 7:50 a.m., eight polling stations visited by our reporter had not started voting due to the absence of voters and agents. Maxwell Ayilobua, a presiding officer at Ajono Yivu in Vurra Subcounty, said they would wait until 10 witnesses show up to open the ballot box. At Odumi, the headquarters of Arua District, no voters had arrived by 8:10 a.m.

In Kabale District, at Kigezi High School Lower Playground in Northern Division, at 8:23 a.m., voters complained about the lack of photos for female councillor candidates, saying symbols were not enough to identify candidates. At Nyabikoni Church of Uganda Polling Station in Central Division, BVVK machines were being tested at 8:30 a.m. At Full Gospel Church Polling Station in Northern Division, polling officials and security officers were waiting for voters at 8:37 a.m.In the Rwenzori region, several polling stations reported delays and low turnout. In Bunyagabu, materials arrived as scheduled, but most stations had no voters. At the Kicucu polling station in Nyakigumba Town Council and the Kibito Town polling stations, polling officials were present by 6:45 a.m., but no voters had arrived by 7:30 a.m.

At Kangoma polling station in Kabale Town Council, only three voters had arrived by 7:40 a.m.In Kasese District, voting at Mubuku Primary School and neighboring areas was delayed due to the absence of voters. Davis Barigye, a boda boda rider at Mubuku Stage, said residents, including himself, prioritize work before voting. At Nyakasanga Playground in Kasese Town, voting had not started by 8:00 a.m.Meanwhile, in Gulu City, the Electoral Commission (EC) has rescheduled polling for local government elections in areas where voting was not conducted due to unforeseen circumstances. In a press release issued Tuesday, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugyenyi announced that polling in affected areas, initially slated for Wednesday, February 4, 2026, will now take place on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

According to Justice Byabakama, the rescheduled elections will cover unfilled positions at city, district, municipality, city division, sub-county, town, and municipal division levels, including chairpersons, directly elected councillors, women councillors, and councillors representing special interest groups such as youth, older persons, workers, and persons with disabilities. Polling will be conducted at all designated polling stations within affected electoral areas and, where applicable, at venues for respective electoral colleges.

The Commission emphasized that Wednesday, February 4, 2026, remains the official polling day under the General Elections Roadmap for chairpersons, directly elected councillors, and women councillors at sub-county, town, and municipal division levels where polling proceeded as planned.In Gulu City, rescheduled voting was for women councillors IV, expected in the wards of Pageya/Laroo-Obiya Laroo. The candidates are Laker Gladys Okot (independent), Kevin Alaroker (PFF), and Lakop Gladys (NRM). Milton Okwera, Gulu City Division supervisor at the EC, said they had prepared for voting but received the latest announcements that morning.

Meanwhile, at Oding Industrial Hub in Unyama Subcounty, Gulu District, polling had not started by 8:40 a.m. Lead covers for ballot boxes were missing, basins were insufficient, and the required number of voters to witness the opening of black boxes was not yet available. The Division Supervisor for Gulu City, Milton Okwera, had yet to witness the operation of the Biometric Voter Verification Kits (BVVK).

Voting in Kaabong and Moroto districts was slow to pick up as of 9:00 am, with some polling stations yet to open. At Namidimid polling station in Nadunget sub-county, Moroto, polling officials waited patiently as voters hesitated, reportedly preferring to see others turn up before casting their ballots. One polling assistant was sent into the nearby community to encourage voter turnout.

Similarly, at Katanga A and B polling stations, officials were still organizing voting materials by 9:00 am. At these stations, including those at Police, Army, and RTC facilities, no voters had been registered by 8:30 am. However, not all stations experienced delays. At Natumukasikou polling station in Rupa sub-county, voting began promptly at 8:00 am, with people already lining up. Biometric voter verification machines were functioning, and the exercise was underway.

In Hoima district, voting was delayed at several polling stations after the first ten voters, legally required to witness the opening of ballot boxes, failed to show up on time. At Buhirigi Primary School polling station in Bombo Sub-County, voting began at 9:20 a.m. after the initial ten voters arrived late. Presiding Officer Clever Okethi said the delay was necessary to comply with legal procedures for opening ballot boxes.

Similarly, at Nyabihukuru polling station in Buseruka Sub-County, voting had not started by 9:30 a.m. due to the absence of the required witnesses, despite officials arriving early to begin the process, according to Presiding Officer Daphine Nakato. Meanwhile, distribution of polling materials across the district started at 4:00 a.m. to all 290 polling stations.

