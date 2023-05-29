LC 3 Chairperson arrested for murder in Koboko

Koboko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The LC3 chairperson for Lobule sub-county in Koboko district is currently in police custody for his alleged involvement in a murder case. Sulaiman Banga was arrested on Saturday as the police suspect his involvement in the deaths of Suleiman Data and Siliman Awadi, both residents of Adugule village, Lurujo Parish, Lobule Sub-county, Koboko district.

According to the police, Suleiman Data died on Thursday, May 25, 2023, as a result of the violence that broke out during a traditional marriage ceremony held in Lobule sub-county. Meanwhile, Awadi Silimani, who suffered multiple deep cuts to his head, passed away at Arua Regional Referral Hospital after being referred from Koboko General Hospital, where he was initially admitted.

Josephine Angucia, the West Nile region Police spokesperson, confirmed that the suspect was arrested to assist the police in their investigations into the violence that led to the deaths of two individuals and left one severely injured.

Koboko Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Tom Olinga, informed Uganda Radio Network that their investigations into the incident strongly link the LC3 chairperson of Lobule Sub-county to the outbreak of violence resulting in the deaths. According to Olinga, the violence erupted when two youths got into a quarrel over parking space for their bicycles during the traditional ceremony.

The body of the deceased has been released to the relatives for burial, while investigations into the matter are ongoing. During a District Security Committee meeting held on Sunday, the police and other members of the security committee resolved to organize meetings with the aggrieved parties to reduce tension and prevent the possibility of revenge attacks.

