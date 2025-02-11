Lawyer Nalukoola is the NUP Party pick for Kawempe North byelection

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala lawyer Erias Nalukoola Luyimbazi has been chosen as the National Unity Paltform-NUP flag bearer for the Kawempe North By-election.

He was declared flag bearer on Tuesday by the Election Management Committee at the NUP party headquarters in Kavule, Makerere.

Last week, Luyimbazi and nine others faced off in a debate at the party headquarters. The debate, moderated by lawyer Andrew Karamaji and Dr. Judith Nalukwago, provided a platform for aspirants to articulate their visions for the constituency.

These include Luwemba Lusswa Muhammad, a former aide to the late MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, Umar Magara, Saulo Kulya Zziwa, Serunkuuma Salim, also known as Mafu Mafu, Kakyika Fredrick, Dr. Charles Rubagumya, Eng. Ssenkungu Kenneth, Mathias Mulumba, and Moses Nsereko.

The Kawempe North parliamentary seat became vacant following the death of the former representative, Muhammad Ssegirinya, on January 9.

Nalukoola, who was the Legal Advisor for the Democratic Party (DP) since 2020, resigned from his position following the controversial cooperation agreement between the DP and the National Resistance Movement (NRM). He said that the cooperation was executed without the consent or knowledge of the party’s governing organs, raising significant ethical and procedural concerns.

