Lawyer Katabazi remanded in sh2 billion fraud case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has remanded Kampala-based lawyer Drake Twebaze Katabazi to Luzira Prison over charges of conspiring with others, including Kampala District Land Board Chairman David Balondemu, to defraud an American company of over Shs2 billion.

On Tuesday, Grade One Magistrate Alex Niyonzima presided over the court session in which Katabazi denied all charges. The prosecution requested more time to verify the documents presented by his sureties. As a result, the court remanded him to Luzira Prison until June 13, 2025, when his bail application will be reconsidered.

Katabazi, a resident of Rushebeya Trading Centre in Kitojo Parish, Rwamucucu Sub-county, Rukiga District, is jointly charged with five others. These include David Balondemu, who is also a lawyer and chairman of the Kampala District Land Board; Joseph Ibona, an accountant at Bloom Advocates; Ronald Kaweesa Tumusiime Kizito alias Denis, a carpenter from Mbogo in Kawempe; Martin Kasenge alias Dr. Alfred Musinguzi, a businessman based in Kkungu, Kira Division in Wakiso District; and Eric Geoffrey Mkwe, also a lawyer.

According to the prosecution, between November 2022 and April 2023, the accused and others still at large defrauded Talib Antonio McDowell, a representative of KG Unlimited LLC, an American company, of USD 553,000 (approximately Shs2.08 billion). The suspects allegedly claimed they were securing the company a contract from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to supply agricultural drone sprayers and fertilizers—a contract that did not exist.

Prosecutors also stated that the accused forged a letter addressed to KG Unlimited LLC, purporting it to be authored by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), to lend credibility to the scheme. Katabazi’s arrest followed an operation by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit led by Brigadier Henry Isoke. He was detained in police custody last week and remained in the cells until he was brought before the court on Tuesday.

While the other accused persons had earlier been charged and granted bail, their trial has yet to begin as investigations continue and authorities pursue additional suspects still on the run.

URN