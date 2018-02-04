Saturday , October 12 2019
Latitude Hotels to open new property in Kampala

The Independent February 4, 2018 In The Magazine 2 Comments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hotel chain, Latitude Hotels Group, plans to open up a new hotel facility in Kampala as it seeks presence in the East African region. This follows the opening of similar facilities in Malawi and Zambia in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

While no official opening is yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the hotel to be called ‘Latitude 0‘ with 52 rooms, will start operation in September.

Reports also indicate that the hotel group plan to set up similar facilities in other African cities including Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Maputo and Harare.

2 comments

  1. Nakafu Hellen
    September 11, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Please any vaccancy for house keeping

  2. Mwesezi Jalia
    October 12, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Hello,
    I wish to know if you have Job opportunities and I tender my CV .

    I thank you

