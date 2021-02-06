Late Umukuka Mushikori’s successor shuns rconciliation meeting

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Wagabyalila Amulamu, the III Masaba cultural leader Umukuka on Friday shunned a reconciliation meeting organized by the LCV Chairperson Sironko Herbert Mulekwe.

Last week during prayers of the late Bob Mushikori at St Andrew’s Cathedral, the State Minister for Culture Peace Mutuzo asked Bamasaba to come up with one legitimate culture leader.

The Minister’s statement follows the current fights and confusion between the two factions of Wagabyalile and Mike Mudoma who each claim to be the legitimate cultural leader.

While speaking to clan leaders, RDCs, LCVs, and Chief administrative officers from the districts of Mbale, Bududa, Namisindwa, Manafwa, Bulambuli and Sironko of Buguisu region at Sironko district head offices, Mulekwa said that they were disappointed with Wagabyalila’s faction for failing to turn up for the meeting.

Richard Wambende the publicity sectary at Masaba cultural institution says that they have resolved that Mudoma is the legitimate Umukuka since Wangabyalila was elected illegally by clan leaders whose five years term of office had been expired.

He adds that they will send Mudoma’s name to the Ministry of Gender and Social Development to be gazetted.

Mudoma, says that failure by Wagabyalila to turn up indicates he was elected illegally.

However, Geoffrey Wepondi the General Secretary of the Wagabyalile faction said that shunning the meeting was deliberate because the meeting was illegal. He adds that the meeting of the cultural institution was not supposed to be held at the district head offices but at the cultural institution offices located at Malukhu in Mbale City.

URN