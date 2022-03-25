Lango religious leaders call for peaceful mourning of Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders in Lango have called for peaceful mourning of the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah died on Sunday morning from Seattle in the United States of America.

The leaders under their Religious Forum have asked the people of Uganda, Acholi sub-region, and Oulanyah’s family in particular, to observe the mood of peace at this trying moment and mourn with hope.

Sanctus Lino Wanok, the Bishop of Lira Diocese and the chairperson of the group says Oulanyah was a champion for peace whose death should not cause conflicts and division among the people.

He says Oulanyah will be remembered for the socio-economic, political, and spiritual development he made to the country.

“And in this regard, we mourn with the whole Uganda and all the people of Northern region and in particular his family in the mood of condolence and peace and prayer until his burial and thereafter we sustain the hope that a Christian should have.”

Pastor Johnson Ogema of Victory Outreach Ministry urged Ugandans to take on peace instead of divisionism because death is normal.

Bishop Tom Ibrahim Okello from the Elim Pentecostal Church appealed to Oulanyah’s replacement to emulate the deceased.

Sheik Ibrahim Okello, the Muslim representative, and Vice-Chairperson of Lango Religious Leaders Forum, said that people should desist from using social media to promote hatred about the death of Oulanyah.

On Thursday, Bishop John Baptist Odama of the Archdiocese of Gulu urged everyone to forget everything but instead reconcile, pray for Oulanyah’s soul, and do not hold grudge against anybody as they bid him farewell.

URN