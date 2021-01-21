Landslide victory for Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the Forum for Democratic Change candidate has been re-elected to his third term, beating 10 others in the race and more than tripling the closest challenger’s votes.

Barbra Mulimira, the Kampala Electoral Commission returning officer declared Lukwago winner with 194,592 votes while his closet rival and National Unity Platform candidate Nabilah Naggayi Sempala garnered only 60,082 votes.

There was a difference of 134,510 votes between Lukwago and his closet challenger Naggayi. National Resistance Movement candidate Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee collected 23,388 votes whereas musician Joseph Mayanja aka Chameleon bagged 12,212 votes.

Democratic Party flag bearer Charles Senkubuge had 2,355 votes, Innocent Kawooya [Independent] scored 762 votes, Evans Micheal Mugabi [Independent] scored 522 votes, Bazira Eddie Kibalama [Independent] had 490, Yakubu Mayanja Musaazi of Alliance for National Transformation had 478 votes, Isaac Sendagire [Independent] scored 386 votes and Ben Lule [Independent] had 325 voters.

Lukwago won his first Lord Mayor term in 2011 after beating NRM’s Peter Ssematimba. Nevertheless, Lukwago was politically impeached in 2013. He successfully challenged his impeachment in court but Kampala Capital City Authority –KCCA’s leadership then headed by Jennifer Musisi never allowed him back into office until his elective term expired.

In 2016, Lukwago won the second term with more than 75 percent after trouncing NRM’s candidate Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee.

Unlike the previous elections where Lukwago could be somehow sure of victory, this time there was fear that he could also be a casualty of NUP wave that swept many Members of Parliament last week especially in the central region.

In his victory speech at Kololo Airstrip where the results were tallied, Lukwago vowed to continue fighting injustices unleashed against city dwellers and also condemned the continued house incarceration of NUP presidential candidate Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi has since January 14th been put under detention in his house by the military and police for unspecified reasons. He was yesterday blocked from participating in the voting exercise for local government leaders.

*****

URN